Oprah Says THIS Is The Reason She Isn’t Married:

Here’s why Oprah Winfrey never got married: She’s not traditional enough. She told Vogue magazine, “The only time I brought it up was when I said to Stedman, ‘What would have happened if we had actually gotten married?’ And the answer is: ‘We wouldn’t be together.'” “We would not have stayed together, because marriage requires a different way of being in this world. His interpretation of what it means to be a husband and what it would mean for me to be a wife would have been pretty traditional, and I would not have been able to fit into that.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: