Alex Was BLOCKED By Lorde On Twitter…Find Out What She Said:

Lorde has come under fire for a tweet saying “all white people” are to blame for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. She said: “i just want to say i’m so, so sorry. all white people are responsible for this system’s thrive and fall. we have to do better. i’m sorry.” While many people applauded her for being able to see her privilege and for acknowledging how flawed the system is, others blasted her for generalizing an entire group of people. Many accused her of racism, and some even likened what she was doing to saying that all Muslims were to blame for Islamic terror. I’m actually one of those people who accused her of racism, and she BLOCKED ME. I tweeted “WTF Lorde. Disappointed in you for this racist and severely uninformed comment.” And she blocked me.

