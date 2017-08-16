Events
Home > Events

Field Goal Fridays!

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
Field Goal Fridays Flyer

Source: Station Provided/Radio One / Radio Now 100.9

RadioNOW 100.9 is stopping by the best Football Games all season long for Field Goal Fridays! Come party with us each Friday for your chance at some concert tickets, movies and more!

2017 Schedule

Friday, August 18th, 7PM – North Central Panthers @ Fishers Tigers

Friday, August 25th, 7PM – Chatard Trojans @ Lawrence Central Bears

Friday, September 1st, 7PM – Lawrence Central Bears @ Lawrence North Wildcats

Friday, September 8th, 7PM – Zionsville Eagles @ Brebeuf Jesuit Braves

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
New Ke$ha Music
 1 month ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 1 month ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 2 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 4 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 4 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 5 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 6 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 6 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 7 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 9 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 9 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 9 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 9 months ago
11.06.16
Playlist