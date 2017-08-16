National Tell-A-Joke Day: Radio Now Has The Jokes That Are Guaranteed To Make You Laugh! [VIDEO]

Today, August 16th officially marks on the calender as National Tell-A-Joke Day, which means it’s the time we as people come up with a our best joke to help provide laughter! Just in case you didn’t know, Radio Now is all about laughter, so they put together a small video for you filled with knee-slapping jokes!

Watch the video above to see what your favorite radio personalities had had to say about their nightmare prom night

For those who think I am joking, National Tell a Joke Day really is observed annually on August 16th, and that’s no joke! For more information, visit the National Day Calendar page for National Tell A Joke Day.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: