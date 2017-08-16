The Joe and Alex Show
If You’ve Received An Annoying Robocall You Could Get $900!

If you’ve received one of those annoying robocalls saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could now get you up to $900 thanks to a class action lawsuit. (RMG) a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line. The lawsuit claims the cruise lines authorized the company to make calls on their behalf. The agency, referred to as “Travel Services” during the calls, violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, according to the lawsuit. A settlement was agreed to last month and a fund of at least $7 million and up to $12.5 million will be established and maintained for eligible members. Each call you received from RMG will have a maximum value of $300. You can claim up to three calls per telephone number included in the official call records for a maximum of $900 per number. All claims must be submitted by November 3. I checked and my number was not on the list buy my wife’s was so I get half right? 

Click here to check your phone number

 

Source: fox59

 

