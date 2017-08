Kylie Jenner’s reality spinoff show, “Life of Kylie” has turned out to be a major flop and she blames momager Kris Jenner for it. Only 1.12 million people tuned in to watch the reality show and sources say Kylie is not taking this very well. She is blaming it on the editing team which she says was hired by her mother– and of course, she is blaming it on the time slot. If the ratings continue to be “so bad”, E! will have to cancel the show.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: