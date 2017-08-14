The Garbage
Detectives: “There Is No New Information Proving R. Kelly Has A Cult”

yoalexrapz
According to the Jones Creek Police Department, there is no new information proving R. Kelly is running and illegal cult in Atlanta, despite claims from a city official. On Friday, Fulton County Chairman John Eaves, told the media the police department had new evidence against R. Kelly to launch a new investigation. R. Kelly’s camp is furious with Eaves over his news conference saying R. Kelly is “outraged” at the insinuation he’s doing anything wrong and believes Eaves is using the situation for his own personal gain.
 

 

 

 

