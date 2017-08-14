LISTEN To #MurderMonday Episode 2: John List The Family Annihilator

SCROLL DOWN FOR PICTURES!
Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana keeps tipsters 100% anonymous and although they work closely with law enforcement they are a NPO and receive ZERO government funding.
For info, to donate or to follow open & active cases visit Crimetips.org
To volunteer email Crime@Crimetips.org
Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana has already been responsible for 235 arrests this year alone!
If you have a tip about a local case or illegal activity:
call: 317-262-TIPS or download the mobile application P3 Tips
#murdermonday extra:John didn’t know the stained glass in the room where he laid his fam was worth 100k. That’s enough to solve his $$ probs pic.twitter.com/RoNQpI55v9
— Ashley Flowers (@Ash_Flowers) August 14, 2017
