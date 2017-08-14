Bruno Mars Donates $1M To Flint Water Crisis Victims

Via | HipHopDX

AUBURN HILLS, MI – R&B superstar Bruno Mars isn’t losing sight of the big picture in lieu of his recent successes.

During the midwest leg of his 24K Magic World Tour in Auburn Hills, Michigan, he shocked the sold-out Palace of Auburn Hills audience by revealing that he was donating a cool million dollars to Flint Water Crisis victims.

Mars, 31, joins fellow artists such as Big Sean, Pusha T, The Game, DJ Mustard and, of course, Eminem in ensuring the people of Flint get back to an acceptable quality of life.

