Aaron Carter Has Reached Out To Chloe Grace Moretz For A Date!

After Chloe Grace Moretz’s admitted she had a crush on Aaron Carter as a child in a recent Variety cover story photo shoot, the singer reached out in a very public way to ask her out on a date. During the video interview, Moretz explained her crush on Carter: “When I was 4 years old I thought Aaron Carter was so cool. My friend, when we were both little babies back in Georgia, she liked Aaron Carter, too. We used to fight about who would date Aaron Carter one day. Who knows? Maybe we’ll meet.” Shortly after the story was published, Carter responded with not one, but two Tweets to ask the actress out on a date. “Mmmm may I take you to dinner @ChloeGMoretz ?” he wrote on Wednesday, before adding several minutes later “Hey @ChloeGMoretz – let’s set up a date. The crush is mutual. .”

