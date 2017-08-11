This Former SNL Star Was Mailed 20 Year Old Parking Ticket!

Former “Saturday Night Live” star Rachel Dratch, who played Debbie Downer on the NBC sketch comedy show, unexpectedly received a $73.20 parking ticket that dates all the way to 1997. The 51-year-old comedic actress apparently committed the parking offense in December of 1997, while she was living in Chicago. She currently lives in New York City, which made the ticket even more surprising. She tweeted, “Chicago does not f around. I received this parking ticket in the mail today. Look at date. It’s from TWENTY years ago.” She said that she’s never been prompted to pay the ticket in the past. She said, “I don’t even have a car now that I live in New York. I didn’t think my past transgressions would follow me for so long.” Meanwhile, a rep for Chicago’s City Hall said that they’ve reached out to Dratch pay the ticket at least five times before, but did not say what would happen if the actress didn’t take care of the 20-year-old citation.

