Buster’s Dog House: Help Earl Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Earl find a brand new home!

At 5 years old, Earl is a male, neutered shelter dog at IndyHumane and can be adopted for a $235 fee.

Earl is the kind of dog who loves to go for a walk around the neighborhood or take a hike through the woods, but he’s also okay just hanging out around the house with you. He will have fun no matter what you decide to do! Earl is a lovely little guy who enjoys attention. He also loves to sit in laps and give kisses. He’s food-motivated and ready to learn lots! Earl would likely pair well with another social dog.

You can learn more about Earl here.