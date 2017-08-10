The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Andrea Swift In Court: “I Wanted To Vomit After Seeing My Daughter In That Photo”

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Taylor Swift‘s mom Andrea was emotional on the witness stand yesterday. She said Taylor told her, “Mom, a guy just grabbed my ass.” After Andrea saw the photo that was taken of the DJ, his girlfriend and Taylor at the meet-and-greet, she said, “I knew there was something horribly wrong in that picture. I know those eyes better than anybody. She was pulling away. She has that smile frozen on her face, but there’s something going on in her eyes. I just looked at it and I was sickened.” At one point Andrea said she was so upset she wanted to vomit and cry at the same time after learning about what happened to her daughter.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
New Ke$ha Music
 4 weeks ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 4 weeks ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 1 month ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 3 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 4 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 5 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 6 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 6 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 7 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 9 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 9 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 9 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 9 months ago
11.06.16
Playlist