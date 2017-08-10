Andrea Swift In Court: “I Wanted To Vomit After Seeing My Daughter In That Photo”

Taylor Swift‘s mom Andrea was emotional on the witness stand yesterday. She said Taylor told her, “Mom, a guy just grabbed my ass.” After Andrea saw the photo that was taken of the DJ, his girlfriend and Taylor at the meet-and-greet, she said, “I knew there was something horribly wrong in that picture. I know those eyes better than anybody. She was pulling away. She has that smile frozen on her face, but there’s something going on in her eyes. I just looked at it and I was sickened.” At one point Andrea said she was so upset she wanted to vomit and cry at the same time after learning about what happened to her daughter.

