Angelina Jolie Can’t Quit Brad; Sources Say They’re Getting Back Together

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s marriage may be headed for a full recovery. Nearly a year after Angelina separated from Brad, sources say that she’s second-guessing her decision. A source said, “The divorce is off. They haven’t done anything to move it forward in several months and no one thinks they are ever going to.” They said, “Angelina’s passion for her partner of 12 years has led her to regret her decisions. She’s still so in love with him.” She reportedly told friends that she’d consider taking him back “if he showed he was committed to raising a family.”

