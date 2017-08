Via | HotNewHipHop

It was a big weekend for Drake as he hosted 2017’s edition of OVO Fest. Among bringing out many special guests , including French Montana , Cardi B and Tory Lanez , he also made another announcement. In a short Instagram clip that has surfaced from last nights festival, Drake says that he’s back to making his new album.While many took Drake’s word on More Life’s “Do Not Disturb” as him taking a little break from music, that’s clearly not the case. OVO Fest had the internet in shambles once each special guest came out. Drake says that he’ll be recording his new album in Toronto.

“I’m back to making this new album. In Toronto. Just for you.” Drake said to a packed crowd in his hometown.

