Robert Pattinson Ending Engagement With FKA Twigs For…Katy Perry?

Robert Pattinson recently said he’s only “kind of” engaged to singer, FKA twigs. After the ‘Twilight’ hunk was spotted getting cozy with his good friend, Katy Perry, last weekend, sources say things might be heating up between Robert and Katy. One source said, “He is technically still with FKA twigs, but it doesn’t seem like it will last.” The insider said, “They were serious at one point, but not anymore. The whole thing with Rob saying they are ‘kind of engaged’ speaks for itself. The relationship has been fizzling out.”

