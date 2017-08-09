The Garbage
Insiders Say Fidelity Wasn’t Issue With Anna Faris & Chris Pratt But THIS Was:

yoalexrapz
Insiders say that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are not going their separate ways because someone cheated. Instead, they apparently split up because they each have very different views of what a family should be. Sources say Anna wants a family that is pretty much together most of the time. She wants a more traditional family set-up and more kids. Chris, on the other hand, has had some life-changing experiences that has required him to adjust the balance between family and career. When he married Anna back in 2009, she was much bigger than him. He’s now at the top of the Hollywood food chain, and with that comes opportunities that take him all over the world, shooting movies that take him away from home for months at a time. Sources say he doesn’t want more kids in the foreseeable future, because he can’t juggle a growing family with his career. He also can’t be kept in one place, because that’s not the way the movie industry works.

Playlist