Diplo Has Been Dissed By Rihanna Twice! “That Song Sounds Like Airport Reggae”

Diplo has been dissed by Rihanna twice, now. In a recent interview, the producer talked about two separate times he played his music for Rihanna. He said,“I played her ‘Lean On,’ She was like, ‘I don’t do house music.’ I face-palmed so hard on that one.” Diplo was determined when he attempted to impress Rihanna a second time. He said, “Another time I had a session with her, and Future was also invited. Future played her, like, 700 songs. It was four in the morning. Finally, I was like, ‘Yo, G, I’m leaving unless you let me play her a song.’ So I played her a song. And she was like, ‘This sounds like a reggae song at an airport.’ I was like, ‘I’m gonna go kill myself.’”

