Woman Who’s Suing Usher For Exposing Her To STD Tweeted She “Needed Money”

A woman who is suing Usher for allegedly exposing her to genital herpes has come forward, saying Usher cherry-picked her out of a crowd at one of his concerts, got her number, went to her hotel and had sex with her without disclosing he allegedly had genital herpes. Quantasia Sharpton appeared with celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom yesterday, saying she was celebrating her 19th birthday at an Usher concert, wearing a birthday crown, when she was contacted by Usher’s security. Sharpton says she’s negative for herpes but still feels violated. Oh, she also tweeted a week ago that she needed money.

