Fans Think Jennifer Lawrence Is Responsible For Ending Pratt Marriage

Fans are blaming Jennifer Lawrence for Chris Pratt’s ‘shock split’ from Anna Faris after eight years of marriage. As the couple confirmed their separation on Facebook on Sunday, fans flocked to social media to blame J.Law for the split. She starred in the 2016 flick, “Passengers” with Chris. One fan on Twitter wrote: ‘I can’t believe Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are splitting up this is all Jennifer Lawrence’s fault.’ Despite there being no suggestion Jennifer had any involvement in the split, another wrote: ‘Jennifer Lawrence broke up Chris Pratt’s marriage lol.’ And another, ‘Watch chris pratt and jennifer lawrence be a thing.’

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: