I already have two dogs named Benny and Paddington and my wife and I are excited that the new place we’re moving to has a fenced back yard so now we want to get this “Farm Animal” as a pet.

Connect with me on all social media @JoePeshRadio

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: