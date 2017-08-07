Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Announce Separation

Actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have filed for separation, according to statements posted on their official social media pages.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star posted his statement on his Facebook page. See his post below:

While, Farris shared a similar statement on Twitter. See the post below:

The former couple first met in 2007 while filming the retro comedy film, “Take Me Home Tonight”, which wasn’t released until 2011. Pratt and Faris got married back in 2009 and have a 4-year-old son together.