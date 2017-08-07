Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Announce Separation

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have filed for separation, according to statements posted on their official social media pages.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star posted his statement on his Facebook page. See his post below:

While, Farris shared a similar statement on Twitter. See the post below:

The former couple first met in 2007 while filming the retro comedy film, “Take Me Home Tonight”, which wasn’t released until 2011. Pratt and Faris got married back in 2009 and have a 4-year-old son together.

Will & Jada On The Rocks? + 9 Other Celebs With Divorce Rumors

6 photos Launch gallery

Will & Jada On The Rocks? + 9 Other Celebs With Divorce Rumors

Continue reading Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Announce Separation

Will & Jada On The Rocks? + 9 Other Celebs With Divorce Rumors

comments – Add Yours
Latest
New Ke$ha Music
 4 weeks ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 4 weeks ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 1 month ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 3 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 4 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 5 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 6 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 6 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 6 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 9 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 9 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 9 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 9 months ago
11.06.16
Playlist