LISTEN: Aggressive IUPUI Squirrels Call Into The Joe And Alex Show

Authorities at IUPUI want people to stop squirreling around and to stop treating squirrels like pets. The school says they’ve received reports of aggressive squirrels around campus. According to the school, they may carry diseases such as salmonella, plague, Lyme disease, tularemia, leptospirosis and rabies. The school is asking everyone to stop feeding the squirrels and to leave them alone. This morning we spoke to one of the squirrels at IUPUI. 

source: Fox 59

