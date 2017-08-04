Entertainment News
Blac Chyna Wants To Be The Next Nicki Minaj

Does she have a chance?

radionowindy Staff
Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Blac Chyna is making all the new moves — new bae, new life, new music career? According to TMZ, Chyna is gearing up for her music debut and record labels are already interested.

Sources say Chyna is in the studio pumping out a mix of rap, “poetry music,” and traditional singing. One of her inspirations? Onika herself.

Yup, Miss Nicki Minaj is said to be Blac Chyna’s mentor. Their time together during the Yo Gotti “Rake It Up” music video shoot must have sparked a flame for Chyna. Now, the model and media personality is reportedly lined up for several record label meetings in L.A. Source even say she already had a sit down with Capitol Records.

Don’t expect any diss tracks from Chyna (looking at you, Rob). Chyna is all about herself and her own artistry, according to sources. Can we expect the next “Bodak Yellow” from her?  We will definitely be watching.

 

