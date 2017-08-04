MUST WATCH! Alex Shaves Off Joe’s Nasty Beard After Our Listeners Help Raise Money For Our Coworker

Everyone at work has been giving me a hard time about my beard. I said ok, if we can raise $1,009 for our coworker who lost everything when his house caught on fire on July 4th I will shave off my beard. Fast forward today and this is what happened!

