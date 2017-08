Derick Dillard is under fire after attacking fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings on Twitter. The “Counting On” star ripped the 16-year-old transgender star in a tweet saying “What an oxymoron. A ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.” Jazz Jennings then tweeted: “Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: