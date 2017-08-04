Buster’s Trailer Park: Back To The Future 4? [VIDEO]

Buster is all about movies, tv shows and video games. However, he like to be a step ahead and see the trailers when they first get release and now he is all about sharing his thoughts and overall reactions with you!

This week, Buster had Hunter and Eliott join him as they checked out trailers for the upcoming movie “American Assassin” which stars Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton, and Sanaa Lathan. They also reviewed and reacted to the upcoming Netflix documentary series, Icarus which is based around the Russians cheating during the Olympics.

Plus, there is an interesting reaction to a possible Back to the Future 4 trailer! Watch the video above, to see for yourself!

