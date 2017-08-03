Buster's Dog House
Buster’s Dog House: Help Chi Chi Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

Lauren Beasley
The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Chi Chi find a brand new home!

At 7 years old, Chi Chi is a male, neutered shelter dog at IndyHumane and can be adopted for a $235 fee.

Chi Chi is the kind of dog who loves to go for a walk around the neighborhood or take a hike through the woods, but he’s also okay just hanging out around the house with you. He is also a sweet boy who likes attention and aspires to be a lap dog. Plus, Chi Chi would enjoy going on a daily walk and is ready to have fun with you!

You can learn more about Chi Chi here.

