Justin Bieber Releases Letter To Fan To Explain Cancellation of Purpose Tour

Justin Bieber is going through but, is using this time to get himself together.

Bieber took to social media about his troubles in his life and posted a letter to his fans online. In the letter, he tells his fans how grateful he is to have all of them on this journey with him.

“Learning and growing hasn’t always been easy but knowing [I’m] not alone has kept me going,” he said. “I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them! I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life!”

“[I’m] VERY aware I’m never gonna be perfect, and I’m gonna keep making mistakes but what I’m not gonna do is let my past dictate my future … what I’m not gonna do is be ashamed of my mistakes,” he added later in the letter. “I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable [so] that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.”

The letter doesn’t provide a clear explanation as to why he cancelled the tour dates. This cacellation definiteyl hurt his fans, crew members and more in the process but, Bieber needs his time as well.

Read the full letter from Bieber below.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

