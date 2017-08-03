Louis Tomlinson And Zayn Malik Friends Again *Sigh Of Relief*

Louis Tomlinson said he’s “back in touch” with former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik. The reconciliation was apparently inspired by Louis’ late mother, who died in December from leukemia. Louis said, “We got back in touch with each other and kind of cleared the air and talked everything through. We’re mates again, I suppose.” He also said their relationship will “take time, but it was nice that we had an opportunity to clear the air and kind of be adults about it.”

