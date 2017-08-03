Justin Bieber Just Wants To Be A Good Future Husband & Father

After abruptly canceling the rest of his world tour, Justin Bieber apologized to his fans in an Instagram post. Biebs began, “Im so grateful for this journey with all of you…Im VERY aware Im never gonna be perfect, and I’m gonna keep making mistakes but what I’m not gonna do is let my past dictate my future .. What I’m not gonna do is be ashamed of my mistakes. I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable,” he wrote. “So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.”

