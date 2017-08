Source: Luis Fonsi / Radio One Houston

This video gives me pure joy. This guy has done this before and it continues to amaze me. Watch how he seamlessly transitions to style after style while covering the smash hit “Despacito”!

Source:http://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/pop/7882439/despacito-remixed-ten-second-songs-video

