WATCH: Jorge Blanco Talks New Music, Disney & His Fiancé Stephanie Claire [VIDEO]

Global recording artist, dancer, songwriter and actor Jorge Blanco rose to fame when he participated in the reality show High School Musical: La Selección which allowed him to participate in a spin-off movie of the successful U.S. High School Musical.

While in Indy, he sat down with Radio Now’s own Buster, as they chatted about his journey working in a musical, his relationship with Disney, new music and his engagement to singer and actress to Stephanie Claire. Watch the full interview above and click here to watch Jorge perform an acoustic version of his hit single “Summer Soul.”

