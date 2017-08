Mariah Carey took the stage with Lionel Ritchie for their concert at the Hollywood Bowl. When MiMi got into her hit, ‘Always Be My Baby,’ she brought her baby girl out to sing with her.

Monroe Cannon, daughter of Mariah and Nick Cannon, need a little encouragement, but she officially made her singing debut. Her twin brother, Moroccan was there as well, but didn’t make his singing debut.

