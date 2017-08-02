Entertainment News
Beyonce Interested In Ownership Of The Houston Rockets

radionowindy Staff
Democratic Hillary Clinton Campaigns In Final Stretch Of Election

Source: Brooks Kraft / Getty

From Bloomberg

Pop superstar Beyonce, a Houston native, is interested in buying a stake of the  National Basketball Association’s Rockets, according to people familiar with the matter.

Current Rockets owner Leslie Alexander announced last month that he’s seeking to sell his controlling share in the team.

via:Si.com

