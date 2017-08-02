Beyonce Interested In Ownership Of The Houston Rockets

From Bloomberg
Pop superstar Beyonce, a Houston native, is interested in buying a stake of the National Basketball Association’s Rockets, according to people familiar with the matter.
Current Rockets owner Leslie Alexander announced last month that he’s seeking to sell his controlling share in the team.
via:Si.com
