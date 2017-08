The “Cash Me Outside” girl will NOT be going to jail after pleading guilty to multiple charges last month. She struck a plea deal and got probation instead. She pleaded guilty to 2 counts of grand theft, possession of marijuana, and filing a false police report. Other charges were reportedly dropped as part of her deal. The judge says Danielle can complete her probation in California, where she’s now living with her mom.

