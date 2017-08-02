The Smelly Vajayjay Lawsuit Is Over

Reality stars Joanna Krupa and Brandi Glanville struck a settlement in the infamous smelly vajayjay lawsuit. Joanna’s now officially withdrawing her defamation suit against Brandi. It’s likely there was a financial settlement, but the terms are confidential. The whole thing started back in 2013 when Brandi went on “Watch What Happens Live” and claimed she’d heard from a friend that Joanna’s lady parts were smelly. Brandi said it a second time, which caused Joanna to take some action. Part of the settlement must have included Brandi making a public apology because she released a statement right away: “I want to apologize to Joanna Krupa for the statements I have made about her. I regret ever making such statements about Joanna Krupa; I also certainly never intended my statements to be taken so seriously and out of proportion. I apologize as I never wanted my statements to affect Joanna Krupa’s reputation and I wish her nothing but continued success in life.”

