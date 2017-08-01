TRL Is Returning To MTV

Do you remember one the hottest music shows from the late 90’s Total Request Live?

Well TRL is back!!!

For all that have no idea what TRL was to the culture it was the place where stars such as Brittany Spears, Christina Aguilera and many more got their debut.

So many artist blessed the stage and guest appeared, but one thing you could never forget about TRL was the scenery, which was shot at a studio overlooking Times Square in New York City.

TRL had a successful 10 year run from 1998 to 2008, but recently MTV President Chris McCarthy made a statement with New YorK Time Square that a new version of the show will debut in October and a new studio is underway as it will still take place in times Square.

“McCarthy he’s hoping to rekindle the kind of attention for the network that “TRL” generated nearly a decade ago.”

Source: ABCnews.com

