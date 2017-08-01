Entertainment News
Amber Rose Is Considering Plastic Surgery

Find out where Muva wants to get nipped and tucked.

radionowindy Staff
Amber Rose

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Amber Rose‘s body is pretty much her money maker, but the author and model is not as crazy about her physique as the rest of the world.

On Monday, Muva revealed on Instagram that she is considering having her 36H breasts surgically reduced this year and asked her followers for some support. See below:

Amber’s post comes just days after the for dancer was roasted on social media for claiming that people from her hometown of Philadelphia aren’t considered “traditionally attractive.”

Muva has since apologized for the comment, but maybe her desire to have more surgery will give her a little more sympathy for those folks who aren’t “traditionally attractive.”

Amber Rose On 'Extra'

8 Years Of Muva! Amber Rose's Rise From Video Vixen To A-List Bad Bitch

14 photos Launch gallery

8 Years Of Muva! Amber Rose's Rise From Video Vixen To A-List Bad Bitch

Continue reading 8 Years Of Muva! Amber Rose’s Rise From Video Vixen To A-List Bad Bitch

8 Years Of Muva! Amber Rose's Rise From Video Vixen To A-List Bad Bitch

Amber Rose has come a long way since her days as a stripper. The model has managed to transform herself into one of the hottest figures in media in just a few short years, and we've loved every moment of it. From being the apple of Kanye West's eye to a Slut Walk maven, check out some of Amber Rose's best moments throughout the years.

Playlist