“13 Reasons Why” DID Increase Suicide Google Searches Says Research

Netflix’s popular series “13 Reasons Why” has inspired backlash and serious concerns from viewers and mental health experts since it premiered last March. Now a new study seems to support the argument that the series’ graphic depiction and overall handling of suicide could be harmful. And study authors want Netflix to pull the show. The findings showed that after the release of “13 Reasons Why,” all suicide-related searches were 19 percent higher than expected.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: