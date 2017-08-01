DONATE NOW! Joe Is Willing To Shave His Beard If We Can Raise Money For a Co Worker In Need

Just after midnight on July 4th, Our co worker David and his wife Leah lost their home to fire. Everyone (David, Leah and their two boys) escaped unharmed. Unfortunately, the house and all of their belongings were destroyed. They were left with the clothes they were wearing and nothing else. It does not appear much can be salvaged from what remains in the house. The Woods family will likely be displaced from their home for the next year. Your donation will be greatly appreciated.

