The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show

DONATE NOW! Joe Is Willing To Shave His Beard If We Can Raise Money For a Co Worker In Need

joepesh
Leave a comment

Just after midnight on July 4th, Our co worker David and his wife Leah lost their home to fire. Everyone (David, Leah and their two boys) escaped unharmed. Unfortunately, the house and all of their belongings were destroyed. They were left with the clothes they were wearing and nothing else. It does not appear much can be salvaged from what remains in the house. The Woods family will likely be displaced from their home for the next year. Your donation will be greatly appreciated. 

Joe will let Alex shave his beard if we can raise $1,009 by this Friday at 10am. 

Click here to Donate 

alex , and , beard , joe , show , the

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
New Ke$ha Music
 3 weeks ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 3 weeks ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 1 month ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 3 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 3 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 5 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 6 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 6 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 6 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 9 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 9 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 9 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 9 months ago
11.06.16
Playlist