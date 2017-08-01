WATCH: MGK COVERS “NUMB” FOR LINKIN PARK TRIBUTE

Like many of us Machine Gun Kelly was devastated by the loss of Linkin Park lead man Chester Bennington. MGK was set to open up for Linkin Park for the summer tour before it was canceled. MGK posted this cover of “Numb” to pay tribute to the man and the band he was clearly a fan of. Kelly also showed his love on twitter…

Check out the cover below!

Source:http://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/rock/7882177/linkin-park-machine-gun-kelly-chester-bennington-numb-cover

