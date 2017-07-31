Entertainment News
Beyonce Dropping A Docu-Film + Confirmed To Play Nala In ‘The Lion King?’

radionowindy Staff
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

The Bey hive is swarming around recent updates that Beyonce will be releasing a docu-film around “The Formation World Tour,” which has led to an alleged bidding war between HBO and Netflix

In addition to that exciting news, Beyonce is allegedly in the final negotiations to play Nala in Disney’s The Lion King. According to the Twitter page, Bey is in the process of inking the $25 million deal to the “curator & producer” of the soundtrack.

We Can’t Get Over Blue Ivy Hitting Her Milly Rock & Beyonce Hanging Out With Michelle Obama

All The Times Madame Tussauds Tried To Pass Off A White Woman As Beyonce

