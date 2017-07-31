The Garbage
MTV Changing “Moonman” Trophy To “Moon Person” To Be Gender Neutral

yoalexrapz
MTV president Chris McCarthy has revealed that “TRL” will be re-launching in October and a new TRL studio facing Times Square is already under construction.

The MTV president is also developing a reality show about gender-nonconforming teens called “We Are They,” and he’s going all in on gender neutrality at MTV. He’s already made the acting categories in MTV’s annual Movie and TV Awards gender neutral, and soon, the Video Music Awards’ Moonman trophy will instead be called the Moon Person.

