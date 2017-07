Joe tries to guess listeners weight by asking them a ton of questions. If he comes withing 5 lbs they win a pair of tickets to the Indiana State Fair.

Connect with me on all social media @JoePeshRadio

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: