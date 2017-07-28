(WATCH/LISTEN) Being Contacted From the Other Side

A mother visiting her child’s grave got a visitor of her own. Marie Robinson of England lost her son Jack to brain cancer four years ago. She went to his grave on the anniversary of his death to sit with him for a while when she says a red robin came to keep her company. It didn’t seem to be afraid at all, landing on her foot and even perching on her fingers when she called it.

Connect with me on all social media @JoePeshRadio

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: