Buster’s Dog House: Help Mac Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Mac find a brand new home!

At 3 months old, Mac is a male, neutered shelter dog at IndyHumane.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Mac is cute, cuddly, and gives adorable puppy kisses, but how he turns out is up to you! He is going to jump, chew, and cause all kinds of ruckus as he grows up, but he promises that if you stick with him and help him learn how to be a good dog, you’ll be best friends forever!

You can learn more about Mac here.