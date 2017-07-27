1 Dead, 7 Injured After Ride Malfunctions at Ohio State Fair [VIDEO]

via 10TV:
One person has died and another six were injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.
The malfunction happened Wednesday evening.
Of the seven injured, five were listed in critical condition. The last was in stable condition.
Officials with the Ohio Department of Agriculture identified the ride as the “Fireball.”
Reported x @anw02 ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ A malfunctioning amusement sent riders flying into the air before crashing – killing one and injuring seven more on Wednesday eyewitnesses and officials said. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ The incident took place at the Ohio State Fair aboard the "Fire Ball" ride, Columbus Battalion Chief Steve Martin told WCMH, leaving 5 out of the 7 surviving victims in critical condition – including a 13-year-old. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ In the horrifying video the ride is shown spinning strapped-in revelers around a central point before hoisting them into the air yanking 2 individuals completely from the detached part of the ride. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ According to onlooker Justin Eckard, who was there visiting with family, the unloosened car flew off into a nearby area, that was shut down soon after as panic ripped through riders and bystanders. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Ohio Gov. John Kasich said he was "terribly saddened" by the accident and ordered all fair rides closed until further safety checks could be performed. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ As of Wednesday evening, fair officials had only confirmed an “incident” at the event via Twitter. Additionally, it's being reported that most of the riders appeared to be teens. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Prayers for all parties involved. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ More on EntForBreakfast.com 🍳 [clickable link in bio]
Governor John R. Kasich released the following statement in response to the incident at the Ohio State Fair:
“I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those grieving and injured. I have ordered a full investigation into this incident and have ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.”
Authorities will be providing an update shortly in a press briefing. You can watch that in the player here when it begins.