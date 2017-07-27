The Joe and Alex Show
Angelina Jolie Just Wants To Pick Up Dog Poop And Be Normal

Angelina Jolie is finally talking about her split from Brad Pitt in the latest Vanity Fair saying things got bad in the end. Making matters worse, Angelina had high blood pressure and developed Bell’s Palsy, a condition resulting from damage to facial nerves, which caused one side of her face to droop. Angelina also said after the split she’s been focused on her kids and trying to “be really good at just being a homemaker and picking up dog poop and cleaning dishes and reading bedtime stories.” She added, “I do not want my children to be worried about me. I think it’s very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that everything’s going to be all right even when you’re not sure it is.”

