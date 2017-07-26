Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Expecting Their Third Child

A surrogate comes to the rescue.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
2015 CFDA Fashion Awards - Inside Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly been in talks to have another baby for months. Back in June, the two were allegedly in search of a surrogate. Now, according to Us Weekly, they found their surrogate and she is pregnant!

The person carrying Kim and Kanye’s baby is reportedly a San Diego mom in her late 20s. She was referred to the couple by an unnamed agency. Apparently, she’s a very experienced woman who’s served as a surrogate before. The woman is three months pregnant, which means Kimye can expect to welcome their third child in January 2018.

They agreed to pay her $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500, according to TMZ. If the surrogate was pregnant with multiple babies, Kim and Kanye would hand over an additional $5,000 per child. On top of this, they have to reportedly pay a $68,850 deposit to the agency.

This is one special kid!

Congrats to Kim and Kanye! We’ll keep you updated as the pregnancy moves forward.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
New Ke$ha Music
 2 weeks ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 2 weeks ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 4 weeks ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 3 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 3 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 5 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 5 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 6 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 6 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 8 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 9 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 9 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 9 months ago
11.06.16
Playlist